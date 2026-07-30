I’ve been a very bad academic citizen in one respect. I’m the kind of person who has joined professional associations when I’m going to the meeting that year or have been asked to be involved in one of its activities and then I will sometimes let the membership lapse for a while.

Back when the early stages of a faculty search typically involved in-person screening interviews at the annual meeting, I kept up my membership most years simply because there was a chance I’d have to go with colleagues to do the interviews.

One of the professional staff at one of these associations sent me a personal email a while back complaining that I didn’t keep up my membership. It made me feel guilty, but only a little bit. I’ve always been a bit frustrated with these associations in various ways. Sometimes the professional staff were very slow to use reliable and secure systems for handling payments and membership, or didn’t seem to shake repeated issues with registration at meetings. Many were slow to recognize issues with the fee structures that made it difficult for graduate students and contingent faculty to attend. The long era where job searches went through association meetings often created a kind of lassitude within the organization about making the meetings meaningful in other ways. The moments where professional associations could serve as effective enforcers of important professional standards and ethics have often been the point where they split hairs and dodge responsibility. The meetings of many associations are often choked with far too many indifferently staged panels, often because many institutions will only provide travel funds to faculty who are on the program.

None of these complaints are all that important, they’re just my peevishness, just nurturing old grudges in a way that I normally try to avoid. More significantly, though, I’ve always worried that professional staff at many academic associations act like the organization belongs to them, almost as if it is a non-profit that charitably works on behalf of a discipline or area of specialization but that is not beholden to that discipline or to its members. Recent controversies at a number of these organizations over Gaza-related resolutions have highlighted that kind of concern, where boards and staff have overruled votes by members. Even when I’m not wild about the resolutions themselves, that sticks in my craw and gives me another reason not to rejoin.

With all of that as a prologue, I have to say I’m probably going to re-up with at least one organization in the next month or so. Partly that’s appreciation for the effectiveness of some legal action and organizing that a number of professional associations have undertaken to try and fight back against Trump Administration attacks. In the past, the associations have sometimes been reluctant to respond forcefully to real political threats both nationally and locally, or have been painfully inept in what responses they have offered, so I want to endorse what seems like a shift.

I have an even more urgent thought, however. There’s a reason why annual meetings and regional workshops might become newly relevant, a lifeline in a dangerous world.

Many folks in academia have lately received several kinds of AI-written scam emails. One of them focuses on a book, study or article you have published and offers to coordinate a campaign to publicize your research and increase its visibility in citations and in course usage. Another purports to be from a group of people who would like to use your work in their book group or in a reading circle but asks if you can contribute financially in order to enable them to cover costs of their meetings. A third common type purports to be an editor soliciting your contribution to what turns out to be a fake or scam journal that has an open-access fee attached, or an organizer invites you to a fake workshop that has a registration fee.

Most academics recognize that there’s something improbable about these messages—the public-relations firm or literary agent is often talking about work that is decades old. But generative AI is allowing these messages to seem more targeted, more knowledgeable, and more plausible than the kind of cold-call emails that generally went straight into the spam filter in the past fifteen years or so.

Faculty who have some degree of public profile—whether from blogging or otherwise—are used to cold-call contacts that get past a spam filter that you have to actually weigh engaging. It’s not too hard for a physicist to decide not to write back to the guy who says he’s invented a perpetual-motion machine or has demonstrated that Fred Hoyle’s steady state theory is in fact correct except that the universe is shaped like a banana. It’s also fairly easy to deflect the obvious high school student (or undergraduate at another institution) asking for you to do their homework. But over the years, I’ve sometimes said yes to other kinds of engagement with strangers who have questions, want me to appear on a high-school podcast, or want me to consult on a project. I’ve also taken press queries, though far fewer over time.

A lot of those experiences have been gratifying and interesting, even if many have come to nothing much visible in the end. That’s ok: I take that part of “public” in “public intellectual” seriously. It’s not always or even often about adding a new line to the C.V. or landing a quote in a newspaper. Some of my best conversations with journalists have been providing context and background, and some of my best public engagements have been serving as an informal and unpaid consultant to people working on IT projects for academia (or in one case, working on design proposals for massively-multiplayer games).

But I don’t think I’d respond to any of those invitations today. I’m leery even of responding to requests for tenure evaluations and peer review if I can’t quickly verify their authenticity against reliable information that I can find independently of the query. Any contact from a stranger that comes into an inbox has to be seen as suspicious even if it doesn’t immediately tip its hand by asking for money in some fashion. Phone calls are just as suspicious, and we’ve arrived at a point where even Zoom calls or other videoconferencing is no guarantee that we’re talking to a real person with no malign intentions who has a genuine interest in our work or insight.

I assume that’s becoming more and more true across the board—that the shrinking staff at publishers has to view queries and book proposals that they haven’t solicited directly with suspicion, for example.

As I brooded about this thought—one more harm that generative AI is doing right now—I realized that this might be actually be a major purpose that could really renew the centrality of professional associations to academic life. Where else can we meet people face to face, get a better sense of their bona fides, and maybe consider projects or collaborations a bit outside the usual scope of our work?

To serve that function, however, I think association meet-ups will need a substantial restructuring or extension. The big annual meeting has ongoing issues of expense and environmental impact, but it is also unfriendly for facilitating a connection between disciplinary specialists and people outside of the discipline who have a legitimate and productive reason for contacting individuals within the discipline for some purpose of mutual interest. It’s also annual, not nearly as frequent and time-sensitive as press queries, calls for participation, or proposed collaborations might be.

What we might need is something like monthly regional meet-ups staged in rooms or facilities on campuses that are offered to the association without charge, at locations that are easily accessible via a range of transportation options. The meet-ups could have little workshops on methodology or technology, on local opportunities for research, on work-in-progress, on controversies in the disciplines. There could be mentoring work, chances to organize visits to the classrooms of colleagues in your field at nearby institutions, and so on.

The other change that associations would need to undertake for these meetings to function as a safe haven in a dangerous time is some form of identity verification both for members and for non-members who ask for permission to attend an upcoming meet-up. That’s active work that has to go beyond just assuming that anybody who pays the dues is who they say they are, and it’s not work that most professional associations are presently qualified to undertake. In addition, all the meet-ups would need to have some kind of conduct guarantee monitored by an on-site representative of the association. Real physical presence kills off many of the malign forms of imposture and deception that online communication and generative AI have enabled, but if you’re going to facilitate professionally relevant meetings between strangers, there’s still some safeguards that would need some consideration.

Image credit: Photo by GuerrillaBuzz on Unsplash

Image credit: Photo by Antenna on Unsplash