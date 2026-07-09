Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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Misty Bastian's avatar
Misty Bastian
Jul 10

That reading a text helps one understand how to construct one’s own texts. What works rhetorically and affectively and even mechanically in someone else’s text might be marshaled for your own. We don’t read simply to interpret (not that interpretation is ever simple); we read to enrich our ability to communicate. You want to criticize an idea? Might be helpful to read about it from multiple perspectives first.

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Marguerite Mayhall's avatar
Marguerite Mayhall
Jul 9

“There may be some other roads to travel towards “thinking well” that rest in embodied experience, in emotion and intuition, in conversation and movement, but reading is at least one of the best structured methods for developing and focusing the ability to think.”

This part struck me particularly hard because it was just this morning that I was wondering if the renewed focus on ‘embodiment’ and ‘lived experience’ is in fact being *opposed* to more cerebral action, rather than the two being part of a continuum or a network. And I was thinking about it in this exact context, the discourse around ‘post literacy.’

I’m listening to Matt Seybold’s American Vandal to see what he means by deliteracy as well.

I’m not sure I’m making myself clear but most definitely your post is perfectly timed for me!

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