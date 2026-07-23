Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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AI8706
Jul 23

I think the interesting thing about the term is how contextual it is. It is and has always been political-- in apartheid South Africa, as I understand it, it was more or less an all-purpose category comprising black South Africans (I would characterize, hopefully not incorrectly, the "bantu" category as interchangeable with "indigenous," as distinguished from "white" and "colored"), entirely disconnected from tribal affiliation. In the contemporary United States, it's more or less a category comprising the descendants of the people who were in North America before Europeans arrived. In South America, it's messier, primarily since there was much more interbreeding, so the vast majority of the population is some flavor of mestizo, so the "indigenous" label in places like Bolivia would seem more a fuzzy combination of phenotypic and geographical (darker skinned people primarily from the countryside).

Where it's really quite interesting is in modern Israel/Palestine. A certain flank in that debate wants to cast Arabs as "natives" and Jews as "colonizers," which is quite self-evidently wrong. Not just because a big chunk of Jewish Israelis are Mizrahi or Sephardic Jews who came from Muslim or sub-Sarahan African countries or southern Europe (by way of Muslim countries), or because the Arabic language (and at least some large chunk of the predecessors of today's Palestinian Arabs came to the territory from the Arabian peninsula), but also because Ashkenazi Jews have genetic markers distinguishing them in quite a basic way from other Europeans, in ways that show up in crude commercial DNA tests.

All of which really underscores the questionable usefulness of the term-- in that context, indigenousness is a token of legitimacy to be fought over. One side tries to delegitimize the other as "European colonists," the other notes their historic connection to the territory while pointing to the "foreign" roots of the other population. Which makes clear, at least to me, that the term just doesn't have any real political usefulness in that context. Perhaps in others it does-- American tribes have certain genetic thresholds for purposes of, for instance, governing enrollment in tribes and entitlement to things like per capita payouts from tribal holdings that certain tribes have. But even in those cases, I don't know that it has much use beyond that. Tribal units, after all, are cultural. The experience of being raised in a native culture probably matters a lot more for indigenous identification than how many Europeans are in someone's particular family tree.

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