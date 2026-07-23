Especially during the summer, I try to look in on the subreddit r/AskHistorians, which I think is one of the most notable cases of moderation in the entire history of the Internet. The Sisyphean moderators who have maintained the subreddit for years face a daily deluge of tendentious questions, commenters who ignore the subreddit rules, and abusive messages from questioners and commenters who disdain the answers they do receive and demand to hear the echoes of their own thinking. When I can, I try to answer a question or two myself, but the standards are high enough that it takes a fair amount of work. As it should.

Lately when I cruise past the subreddit, I get the feeling that it’s become a target for people testing their agentic AIs both for questions and answers, and that more than ever, it’s also almost a sort of initiation rite for trolls of various types to see if they can’t sneak a loaded question past the moderators or get an early answer in that will somehow survive their scrutiny. But sometimes even the tendentious questions which may or may not have bad faith lurking behind them are worth thinking about, even if any valuable response takes reworking the prompt.

Recently I noticed a questioner asking why the current residents of the Falkland Islands/Malvinas are not indigenous but the Maori population of contemporary New Zealand are indigenous. The questioner observed that the current population of the Falklands arrived there two centuries ago and the islands were uninhabited then, whereas the Maori settled New Zealand somewhere in the late 13th Century. As the moderators noted in the thread, versions of this question are very commonly asked in the subreddit (and also crop up all over Reddit, particularly at r/AskAnthropology, which is not heavily moderated in comparison). There’s always something of a “gotcha” quality to the query that is embedded in contemporary racial and ethnonationalist politics. There was a lovely response in that version of the thread worth reading, and I tried to piggyback on it a bit to explain why historians and anthropologists generally aren’t interested in trying to make a term like “indigenous” work as a universally salient term that has an airtight definition that can be used both analytically and prescriptively in the present to determine who, if anyone, is entitled to call themselves indigenous.

Back here at my home base soapbox, I have a bit more to say. Whether well-intentioned or not, the original questioner in that thread is using a comparison that does call for a thoughtful response.

The social scientist who sets out to build a better definitional mousetrap and make the term indigenous properly universal in a rigorously objective way is on the road to analytic disaster. They might start by saying, “Ok! Maori v. Falklands, it’s about length of time that a population has spent within a particular territory or region. Two centuries versus eight centuries,” as if there is a statute of limitations past which you achieve indigeneity. Historians and anthropologists can break that thought in an instant clamor.

Ndebele-speakers in what is now Zimbabwe settled in the 1840s, and Cecil Rhodes’ “Pioneer Column” of white settlers came into interior southern Africa in 1890, but even in asserting their rights to remain and keep their political authority over the territory, Ian Smith’s Rhodesian Front did not try to relabel themselves indigenous in the 1960s, but successive Rhodesian governments from 1890 onward did refer to Ndebele as “natives”. Bantu-speaking groups in contemporary South Africa arrived centuries before Dutch-speaking settlers in the Western Cape, but Khoisan-speakers were there long before either group—and yet, most of the time, indigeneity is a term that most Black South Africans would claim for themselves. (And in very charged ways at the present moment against “immigrants” despite the fact that quite a few citizens living in contemporary South Africa are the children and grandchildren of people who came from outside of the country’s present national borders.)

The aspiring universalist who is trying to make an airtight definition might stick for a while to the proposition that sufficient time makes indigeneity, but they’re going to get undone by the complexity of migration and movement in human history, by the fact that culture and language move even when people themselves do not, by the fact that proto-ethnic or proto-national identifiers of a “people” are questionably valid or useful as we go back in time. They’re also going to get undone by the fact that modern communities can develop a felt sense—which they vocally declaim—of indigeneity in a handful of decades, that communities can retain a sense of themselves as indigenous even when they now live hundreds or thousands of miles away from the land they identify with, and so on.

So the person trying to make an airtight always-right definition might then decide: this is not a useful term or a useful distinction, and thus set themselves against all claims about indigeneity. There is a kind of response to “social construction” that has been running in this direction for decades now, that any term that is constructed is false and should not be used in social analysis. This position is in effect an argument against the semantic character of language itself, a view that knowledge requires objectivity and that proper objectivity is only achieved when every term we use has one meaning and only one meaning and that meaning is precise and fixed. There is nothing in human experience that can meet that standard, nor is it a standard we should be chasing in the first place.

So we back up a bit. What does it mean in the present that some people affix “indigenous” to some people and situations and not to others that otherwise seem comparable? What’s the history of that usage?

At what point were people referred to as natives in a categorical sense? There is an older meaning of “native” in English, going back to Latin, in which “native” meant simply “born in a particular place”, being from there. Given lower rates overall of mobility, many individuals lived and died in the places where they were born, but there were also ways to designate a person in terms of their current residence if they had moved at some point—by the particular home in which they resided, by community or neighborhood, by political jurisdiction, by region.

“Native”, and thus “indigenous”, took on its more contemporary meaning in stages as a result of European expansion and travel into the wider world. It was not meant even early on in that process as an empirical claim about autochthony, e.g., that the people in a place were the original inhabitants of that land in an uninterrupted way going back into the earliest human history. Early modern Europeans, at least, often became quite aware from their conversations with the societies they encountered outside of Europe that those societies not only had long and complicated histories but that those histories often included accounts of past migrations, that they were meeting people who remembered themselves as having come from elsewhere. But they began to make a key distinction between “a native of” as a way to describe themselves and others (a person born in a particular place) and “natives” as people who were not Europeans but whom Europeans had subjected or wished to subject to their authority in a place that was not Europe. You can see the beginnings of the distinction in a text as early as Bernal Diaz’s The True History of the Conquest of Mexico: Diaz refers early on to a fellow Spainard who is coming on the expedition to Mexico as “a native of Palos” but in a different way to “native chiefs” and “natives” in the Americas as types of people who might or might not also be associated with particular sites of birth and residence.

By the time we get to the late 19th Century and the resurgence of European empire in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, this distinction had become fully worked-out. A British official in colonial Africa in the 1920s might well say he was from Manchester, but he was not “a native”. The naturalist Gerald Durrell, like his novelist brother Lawrence, was born in India to parents who were also born in India but neither of them ever represented themselves as “natives” of India or “from” India, though both in various ways described themselves as from the empire, not from England, or as cosmopolitans or citizens of the world.

“Native” was a political category first and foremost: a subject position within empire, or of conquered populations who lived within nations but were not envisioned as fully equal citizens of those nations.

There were populations in both nations and empires that troubled the distinction between imperial ruler and native subject, to be sure. What to imagine a mestizo culture and society in much of Latin America in these terms? That was one thing when there were indigenized “natives” at hand—Quechua-speakers in Peru and Ecuador, Aymara in Bolivia, Maya and other groups in southern Mexico, and so on, and another when there weren’t. What was an Afrikaner in these terms in apartheid South Africa, when they controlled the state but ruled in the name of a whiteness that included English-speakers? Not “native” but not “colonizer” either, a distinction that was awkwardly at the heart of apartheid’s cruel projects of removal and control, that was anxiously expressed in overwrought productions of Afrikanerdom as having been granted dominion over the land without normal blood-and-soil claims to rest on.

But this is what constructs more contemporary uses of and contestations over “indigenous”. Stubborn respondents to that Reddit thread—some of them shown the door by the moderators, but not all—kept returning to the complaint that to use indigenous in reference to this history was “political”. Indeed so, but that is not an extraneous imposition on some objective reality, it is the objective reality of the concept’s meaning in the present. It can’t be excised from the word, and to use the term in light of its accumulated meaning is not necessarily in any sense to bless or sanctify any deployment of indigeneity or forbid its use.

Look at how some political claims to land, to property, to rights, either avoid claims of indigeneity or use a strongly divergent kind of language to describe deep forms of belonging to and on land.

The Afrikaner author Rian Malan in his readable but self-indulgent book My Traitor’s Heart ends it in a characteristically overwrought way by saying that to be part of post-apartheid South Africa, Afrikaners will have to learn to simply be “natives”, which means losing a claim of distinction that rests also on being from elsewhere, on being other and better, which means doing what Dipesh Chakrabarty calls “provincializing Europe” by making connects to whiteness and Western history just one more kind of genealogy among many, and no different than any other. Something similar would have to be involved for white nationalists to really just be celebrants of a culture, not the culture, to be parochial rather than universal.

Dominant groups and populations who want to have the now-privileged aspects of indigeneity—a claim of prior possession that is imagined to have both moral force and potential legal potency in some reformist framings as in New Zealand or Canada in the last two decades==frequently want to be both ruling and indigenous, universal and natively particular, all at once. In political terms, well, of course they do. Who wouldn’t want to claim for themselves all the possible positionalities, all the possible entitlements, all the possible kinds of subjectivity that might situationally be powerful or useful?

The uses of indigeneity that activate various kinds of moral and political claims exist because they work from former namings of “natives” as a particular kind of political subject, existing under the dominion of particular claims to rule. That uneasy potential has always troubled projects of white supremacy and imperial conquest—when European imperial rulers spoke of a “native problem” in sub-Saharan Africa, for example, it is that kind of troubling that they were thinking about, of the always-imminent unsustainability in a nationalizing world of claiming power as a stranger, a settler, an alien minority, to rule over people in places that they were being named of, from, and belonging to. In a different form, it is a troubling that haunts attempts to maintain both a claim to be deeply of and from a place while also telling a story of one’s belonging as diasporic and migratory, of offering homecoming to people who have never been home before while taking homes away from those who have lived in them for generations.

To note any of that is not to impose a politics. In fact, you can come from what the word means and why it means it to a politics that seeks to create or imagine other ways of belonging. Malan’s call could be something that people who’ve previously clung on to the vestiges of being settlers, of being not-from-here, of difference from the kind of native who is a subject? That could be something people try to cleave to, to vanish into the land they want to belong to. Or we could in fact reach for an understanding of rights in place and to places that makes indigeneity of little import or interest—but that politics seems to me at a minimum to require obliterating differences that stem from and are reproduced by a native-foreigner relation as a prior to moving on to some other way of being from, of, and in a particular place.

In that sense, you can well see why Falkland Islanders might want access to indigeneity, because there are political settlements imaginable where an Argentina that wants them called Malvinas might also want them gone from the land in favor of some never-yet-present population who would seem to match the renaming. But that is little different from what Maori representatives in New Zealand are seeking in insisting on indigeneity: the right to not only be where they are and speak what they speak, but a recognition of and at least partial reversal of the ways in which their presence and their belonging were seized from them in the act of naming them as natives. To dispense summarily with the language of indigeneity prior to any such reckoning is simply to sanctify the dispossession of “natives” and then to deny that anyone was ever called such in the first place.

There is no necessary politics that follows from using indigenous in a way that is determined by its conceptual history, but there is a politics involved in arguing that the term is so arbitrary that is can no longer be used at all. That is the politics of those who found it convenient that there should be “natives” but find it inconvenient to be reminded now of what came of that naming, who want to be the universal subject that settlers and colonizers anointed themselves as but who also envy and covet the imagined prerogatives of being from, of, and within the lands they desire.