I was going to do L Is For Lettuce, but right this moment, that might need to be more like C Is For Cyclospora. So let’s try something else that’s a more upbeat kind of microorganismal gastronomy.

Like many Americans, I too made a sourdough starter during the intense phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. And following the trends, afterwards, I forgot to feed it for too many days in a row and it died.

Recently I started one up again. Why? I’m not sure. It’s actually a real chore to keep it going, and it consumes a fair amount of flour to do so if I keep it at room temperature so that I can bake bread when I want to.

It’s the bread that got me there, though.

If you live in the right part of a major U.S. city, there’s probably a really excellent artisanal baker that produces great bread right near you. Sometimes with an hour-long line early in the morning, or worse if it’s gotten a recent write-up or was given an award by some foodies. There’s a pretty good bakery near me in the Delco suburbs that opened not too long ago but for some reason, I don’t love his sourdough bread compared to his pastries and croissants. There’s a very good bakery in West Chester (La Baguette Magique) whose bread I really like but that’s quite a drive—in the summers I do go up there once in a while during the week to have coffee and read in the morning and then do some food shopping afterwards.

If I get to our local co-op grocery store before the mid-afternoon, I can also buy a sourdough loaf made by Metropolitan, whose bread is very good. Or was. They’ve been sold to Merzbacher’s, and I don’t like Merzbacher’s products. So I doubt whether Metropolitan bread will be the same as it has been in a few years time. That’s the way it goes with these things.

Failing that, though, the bread choices are pretty dire. Supermarket sourdough is at best on the down side of mediocre in the United States. Trader Joe’s has a presliced loaf that’s serviceable but it lasts so long that it’s a bit creepy. Our standard supermarket chains have bread with no flavor at all, no texture. It’s just there. Insanely expensive Whole Foods incomprehensibly has bread that looks the part but is pretty crap when you get around to eating it.

Reading a recent NYT article on whether the bread in Europe is better for you, I felt a twinge of recognition. Yes, ok, everything tastes better when you’re travelling. Except when it doesn’t, since I’ve been to plenty of places where the industrially-produced and local food is worse than the average U.S.-available products. But the bread? Yeah, it’s almost always better on the other side of the Northern Hemisphere.

So the urge struck me again recently: then I’ll do it myself, ok?

On the great chart where “satisfaction outcomes from making at home” is on one axis and “hassle of making” is on the other, keeping a levain alive and using it for bread feels to me like it’s right in the middle. At the easy end might be something like pickling, whipping cream, salsa, salad dressing, home-grown fresh herbs, or hummus. At the hard end, in my view, would be sausage, fresh masa, some dehydrated items, croissants, or the kind of canning where you have to get it right or risk serious illness. In the middle? Ice cream, fresh pasta, gravlax, confit—the sort of thing where there’s a process you need to learn, some planning you have to do, and often some equipment you need to have that makes it much easier.

Good bread is squarely in that middle, too, but the intensity that people who are established bakers have about doing it just right is much higher than with some other middle-difficulty staples. The proportionate mix of flours, the amount of levain, the length of proofing, the baking procedure, vary considerably between various sources of expertise.

So I’ve been reworking myself into the groove and I can see it’s going to be a while before I bake a loaf where I say “That was unquestionably worth the hassle”. The first relearned lesson is why to put the seam side of the proofed loaf up rather than down. Oh yeah, that’s what makes those nice ridges and open gaps! The second relearned lesson this last week was “oh yeah, if you want that strong sour taste, the dough has to proof longer in the fridge than an overnight of twelve hours or so.”

As a person who works in bursts of energy and focus, including with my cooking—I go from periods where I’m just doing maintenance cooking for us at night to periods where I’ve got a worked-out plan that’s fully thematic that goes for more than a week—I occasionally try to break my impulsivity and burstiness by acquiring more structured daily habits on purpose.

That works. For a while. Sometimes.

Entropy is my little companion animal who perches on my shoulder, and sooner or later it steps in to return me to my default. Still, hope springs eternal. Give me this day my daily bread that I baked myself, and forgive me my trespasses should my levain once again end up a dead slurry.