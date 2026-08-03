Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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John A Hansen's avatar
John A Hansen
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M is also for mantecare (how old is that?). I've only recently learned the secrets of really good pasta sauces, and they often involve emulsions. My kitchen gets a little speckled red as I practice pasta tossing, but I'll be damned if it doesn't make a difference -- that and a little pasta water.

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