Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Misty Bastian's avatar
Misty Bastian
5d

One time I decided to bring John some wild mushrooms from a stall in the Seattle market (was ASA there that year or AAA?). I figured that the amateur mycologists of the Pacific Northwest who sold in such a respectable place would know best what was safe to eat. Delicately packed in my hand luggage, I carried them across the country to Somerville MA and presented them like a fresh, princely gift. That night they were sautéed and dished up. Never had I smelled a more delicious scent than those mushrooms cooking. I felt like one of Tolkien’s greedy hobbits when we dug in. They tasted as heavenly as they smelled, and we ate about half of the lot in a lovely pasta sauce. You can guess the rest. One of those beauties of the great Northwest forest must have been the wrong beauty (not all of them, or I wouldn’t be typing this now) for we both became as sick as I’ve ever been—and I’ve survived a kidney stone attack that nearly took me down. We did live through it, our bodies purging themselves in every way they could. I have been very suspicious of wild mushrooms since those days. I once read that the most deadly mushrooms have a beautiful taste, as reported by those dying from them. John and I marveled later at how much we wished we could eat whatever poison that was, residing in our fridge, as we scraped the remainder of the sauce into the garbage disposal and ground it out of existence.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Timothy Burke and others
alkali's avatar
alkali
6d

As a great fan of the many varieties of edible mushrooms, and as one who understands the appeal of foraging, I've been tempted on occasion, but it seems to me that the risk greatly outstrips the reward. I don't know if anyone keeps records on that sort of thing but I would guess that mushroom foraging as a leisure activity is at least an order of magnitude more dangerous than skydiving. Admire the wild mushrooms in situ, but if you want to eat them, go to your local food co-op or Whole Foods.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Burke
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture