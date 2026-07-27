Last week I wrote about a specific fungus, yeast. Let’s go full-throttle this week and talk about all the bigger fungi that we call mushrooms. Specifically, the edible ones. (Forgive me if this seems a bit repetitious: I feel as if I wrote about mushrooms not that long ago, but it may be all the way back when I was writing about my cookbooks.)

Edibility with mushrooms is notoriously not a simple matter. The cultivated mushroom that many of us are familiar with, agaricus bisporus, appears in markets as if it were multiple species (“white” or “button”, “crimini”, “portobello”). It’s all the same thing. Sort of: the brown-capped varieties are older and harvested in a different generation of the super-complicated life-cycle of the cultivation method used.) Unlike agriculture, fungiculture’s history is a complicated shading from knowledgeable foraging to manipulation of the growth of wild species to reproducible methods for growing a small number of species to, finally, in the late 19th Century, large-scale production of agaricus bisporus, with the initial major site of substantial cultivation being about a half-hour away from where I live now, in Chester County. (By Quaker farmers, no less.)

Basically the sequence of fungiculture went from foragers beginning to get a clear picture of how some of the simpler life cycles of a few species of edible mushrooms worked, then figuring out that beds of shit provided a pretty good growth medium, and then from there figuring out that beds of shit in caves meant a whole lot of mushrooms to eat. Over the course of the 20th Century, some other types of mushrooms crossed over into being grown reliably at industrial scales: shitake, oyster mushrooms, wood’s ear mushrooms, and more recently lion’s ear mushrooms, with the major global producer today being China. Also the matsutake, subject of the well-known ethnography The Mushroom at the End of the World, by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing.

As it turns out, most of the readily cultivated species are “wood-decay fungi whose preferred conditions can be reproduced quite easily by feeding their colonies with wood (logs, wood chips, sawdust, or partially digested as manure)”. If you take an interest in mushrooms generally—or fungi more expansively—you are doubtless aware of how inconsistent they seem to be in whether they grow or not and under what circumstances. One year at the college I work at, there was a spectacular wave of bright orange mushrooms that grew on the central quad lawn after a rain one spring. They’ve never appeared since, in over thirty years of various conditions in that area (though perhaps the constant disturbance of the area by multiple construction projects is part of that). Many mushrooms, including the most coveted types, have much more complicated life-cycles that include some fairly niche preferences for environmental conditions and associated plant species, what is referred to as “mycorrhizal”. So folks who’ve tried to grow chanterelles, porcini, and morels have managed it only with great difficulty and not at scale. Truffles are being farmed, kind of, but it’s still a complicated business with relatively low yields.

I went through a big phase in my twenties of being excited by the thought of foraging wild foods. I collected cattail pollen and roots, chickweed, watercress, and ramps. And I really wanted to learn how to gather mushrooms, but it was an intimidating prospect. I didn’t want to be one of those people who ends up on the news having eaten massively toxic mushrooms. I focused on the mushrooms that don’t have look-alikes, so my first gather was of dryad’s saddle, a polyphore that grows on trees. It tastes and smells like watermelon rind, which I have to say was not a super-enticing culinary prospect. All it had going for it was simply that it was edible. I was more pumped up when I found chicken mushrooms, which are generally safe to harvest because of their growth habit, though an incautious forager could probably mix them up with some inedible and dangerous species.

I cooled a bit on foraging just because I began to get a sense that more and more people were doing it. That reminded me a bit of the tidepools back in California that I used to go to that were constantly being stripped of just about anything edible. It turns out that this has become a major debate about foraging as a whole. It’s one thing to do it if you live way the hell away from anybody and another thing if there are big populations of people all around. Sometimes foraging is falsely blamed for a decline in various wild plants and fungi when it’s really habitat fragmentation and destruction on a large scale that is the issue.

With the most desirable edible mushrooms, though, foraging is sometimes a pretty damn serious thing. The money you can make is pretty big if you know, or think you know, where to find morels every year. Which means trying to casually join in the fun can be something rather like walking into a grow farm in Northern California back in the days before legalization.

Maybe more to the point, seasonal foods that are a rare pleasure rather than an on-demand luxury make those meals taste better. As Cookie Monster once said, “cookies are a sometimes food”, and that goes double for fresh chanterelles and morels. It’s a special splurge and it ought to stay that way. Which also means, though, that when you get lucky enough to score some of them, you don’t want to do anything too fancy. A little garlic, some butter, some salt, some parsley, is enough.

Which mostly goes even for agaricus bisporus in all its forms. The basic trick of mushroom cookery I learned a lot time ago is don’t keep stirring when you are sauteing mushrooms in a pan. You want them to release their moisture and then start browning. Button mushrooms that arrive on the plate moist and soft don’t have as much flavor and texture. For me, this has also come to mean that if I’m going to put mushrooms in something—a risotto, a stew, a soup—I want to cook them separately first most of the time.

There’s a few exceptions. Dried porcini and dried shitake are great ways to get flavor into a soup or stew where the process of rehydrating them is part of that flavor. (Dried porcini can have some dirt on them, but if you pass the rehydration water through a fine-mesh filter, you’re fine.) I’m generally happy throwing enoki (the thin white clusters of mushrooms used in Japanese cuisine) into a soup without frying. And wood-ear mushrooms sold in a dried block are so hilarious in terms of the volume of their expansion that that is almost sufficient reason to put them in various dishes even if I don’t find their end flavor to be all that impressive.

I feel sorry sometimes that mushrooms end up a substitute for meat in vegan and vegetarian cuisines, but I understand why. A bit of that is texture and umami. They feel alive somehow, with a kind of density and body to them that clearly is not vegetable or fruit. I’m not entirely clear why, but maybe it’s that otherness that has lately led me to use mushrooms less often when I cook. They almost always announce their presence in food, clamoring for top billing, and yet unlike almost everything else I’ve been prone to eat and cook in my lifetime, I feel as if I understand them less as time goes on. In writing this entry, I decided to look up the nutritional impact of mushrooms and I was honestly surprised to find out that it’s about on par with a cucumber or lettuce. Even the protein that many species offer might not be all that digestible. I’m not even clear that the edibility of some mushrooms is an adaptive property—there are wood-decay species whose spore dispersal habits are identical to the edibles but which are very toxic. And yet, as Nicholas Money points out, when people want mushrooms, they really want them: nothing else will do. I suspect, as Money does, that at least some of the time, it’s that the smell of a mushroom frying in a pan is a more satisfying meal than the eating of one.

Image credit: Photo by Christine Siracusa on Unsplash