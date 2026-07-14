Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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Edward Cohn's avatar
Edward Cohn
Jul 14

I'm really enjoying this series of posts! Have you read The Incandescent, by Emily Tesh? If you don't know it, it's a book about a magical school written from the perspective of a teacher there; the book's author teaches high school-level classics in the UK. I'd have recommended the book even if you weren't writing on this theme and I think it would give you a lot to analyze.

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