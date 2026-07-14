This is sort of easy mode in terms of assessing fictional pedagogies. Even the remaining fans of Harry Potter generally acknowledge that Hogwarts is a pedagogical catastrophe and if the Ministry of Magic had any integrity at all, it would have had accreditors shut down the school a long time before He Who Shall Not Be Named came back into power.

I understand that within its fiction, the whole point of Hogwarts for its students and their families is its venerable tradition. Thus its scattershot resemblance to famous Muggle schools like Eton and numerous fictional schools in British and Irish novels and dramas that have had some of the same problems with bullying, abuse, elitism and so on that plague Hogwarts.

You could also note that many of Hogwarts’ worst issues as an institution aren’t directly manifested in the classroom proper, because Hogwarts is styled as a British boarding school. As a result, the faculty are heavily involved in the residential life of students in an unmistakably pedagogical way, including awarding merits and demerits to the four Houses that students belong to for work inside and outside of formal classes.

Evaluating teaching at Hogwarts requires looking away from several of its most famous pupils to ask what the general “learning objectives” at the school are and what the typical experience of students is like, particularly when the existence of the entire wizarding world does not hang in the balance due to the rise of magical fascism.

The curriculum seems divided between the magical equivalent of general education, e.g., most students take a wide variety of subjects in a prescribed progression. The faculty are intensely specialized in particular disciplines, and only the headmaster seems to have anything like a generalist’s perspective on the overall course of training.

While the faculty seem conversant with each other’s work, there seems to be little discussion overall between them about the curriculum or about academic standards. Each instructor is left to run their classes as they see fit, which results in a wide variety of pedagogical styles. As a result of a lack of overall curricular scaffolding, subjects that might presumably have relevance to other courses of study, such as the history and theory of magic, are largely treated as irrelevances that can be fobbed off on the most (literally) deathly boring instructor on staff.

In fact, the course of study at Hogwarts might well be classified as more like a trade school except for the intense connections between study at the school and social class in the wizarding world. It is not a “liberal arts” curriculum at all. The measure of pedagogical success, therefore, lies in how well the average student understands and retains the particular craft taught by each instructor and progresses towards a higher standard of everyday competence that they would be expected to have as adults.

It is not particularly clear whether some of the magical vocations taught at Hogwarts have that kind of relevance. There is little evidence that adult wizards in the United Kingdom practice divination, routinely make potions, or make practical use of herbology. Both work and everyday life seem largely centered on the use of charms, which is only one subject taught at Hogwarts. Based on limited evidence, it seems to be the most competently and clearly taught, perhaps because of its centrality.

Most of the pedagogy at Hogwarts is resolutely constructivist, resembling in many ways the approach of lab-based STEM curricula in the wider world, though often with lax safety standards. Hogwarts’ instructors are also remarkably careless about preventing access to dangerous materials and techniques by students who wish to work outside of the classroom environment.

The administrative leadership at Hogwarts seems indifferent at best to the quality of instruction provided to average students, which may or may not indicate that outcomes at Hogwarts have little to no weight after graduation for the majority of its pupils. All of the pedagogical attention at Hogwarts seems invested in the narrow band of exceptional students competing for academic honors and privileged attention from the instructors.

Two subjects taught at the school require special attention in pedagogical assessment. The first is euphemistically known as “Muggle Studies”, and seems to be the only other social studies content at Hogwarts after history of magic. It is not clear whether the school offers this subject consistently; it is often described as an elective. The standard of pedagogy and the relative expertise of faculty assigned to the course, in any event, seems severely lacking. That may be a sign of the general prejudice and ignorance of people within the wizarding community about non-wizards but this is not an excuse for an educational institution. Indeed, given the relationship between the school and social hierarchy among wizards, it would be fair to say that Hogwarts’ faculty bear considerable responsibility for the dangerous bigotry in their wider community that also affects some of their own students.

The other, more infamously, is Defense Against the Dark Arts, which the school has notably struggled to staff. In part, this is because the subject is notably different than the more vocational or practical disciplines they otherwise offer. It requires a more generalist perspective from instructors in part because it concerns the evolving practices of other wizards but also because it has an element of ideological or political commitment encoded within the subject—almost a kind of “civic education” for wizards. As such, the course is almost inevitably doomed to pedagogical failure except in the hands of an exceptional instructor who can provide honest perspective on the underlying philosophy of the course while also developing skills that are responsive to the real-world contexts that the course is meant to address. In the main time period under evaluation, this combination of pedagogical skills was even harder than normal to achieve because the basic civic ideology behind the class was under enormous pressure from its political enemies. What it might look like a Hogwarts that was more “normal” is hard to say, but if it were taught by someone who could address both the philosophical priors and real-life relevance of the subject for young people, with some scaffolding up for students over time, it might provide a road map for updating and rethinking other courses of study at the school.

Not much makes sense about how and why the faculty at Hogwarts teach. But perhaps that’s because the school is only an expression of a setting full of incoherence and contradiction: it is hard for pedagogies to be consistently better at making sense than the world they operate within.

Image credit: "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: This Way To Hogwarts" by Scott Smith (SRisonS) is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.