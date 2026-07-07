I have felt the need for a new theme in my weekly writings, something more fun than my Cassandra-esque raging against the dying of the light or my dissections of academia and AI.

So let’s try this: I want to write about fictional pedagogies as demonstrated by fictional professors, teachers, tutors, and instructors. As if I’m watching from the back of the classroom, professionally assessing and grading their performance. I think pretty consistently we’ll find that teaching in fiction is as far from the professional reality as medicine is on most television shows, but at the same time, how teaching seems in various fictions often informs both the motivation of real people to teach and some of the positive and negative feelings people have about teaching.

P.S. I’m writing these in present tense for the most part. Let me know if that works—it’s pretty complicated to keep consistent with a long-running text as opposed to a single work, because I’m tracking changes in characterization while treating them all as contemporaneous.

Let’s start with a bang: Professor X.

Charles Xavier, mutant telepath, has been teaching his mutant pupils for a long time, since the publication of 1963’s X-Men #1, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Mass audiences have become familiar with Xavier’s work as a teacher through a series of films in which he has been excellently played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy, and in a number of animated shows as well, including the current X-Men ‘97, now appearing on Disney+.

There are three manifestations of Xavier’s pedagogy to evaluate. First, his teaching practice in the comics up about issue #200 (1985) of the original run. Second, all the somewhat scattered examples of Xavier’s pedagogy in the comics since the mid-1980s until 2019 or so. Third, Xavier’s pedagogy in the Fox-produced films and in animated series.

Xavier’s Constructivism (1963-1985)

Xavier’s initial approach to teaching is an especially exaggerated version of a trope common to a lot of genre fiction, namely, the mentor or teacher who not only uses direct experience of real-world situations (what scholars of education call ‘constructivism’) but who periodically puts students into situations that seem to be completely real where the teacher’s advice or assistance is unavailable.

The central method Xavier uses in his early work with his mutant pupils is an increasingly elaborate classroom called the Danger Room that Xavier programs to provide challenges suited to the development of their superpowers and their teamwork. The Danger Room itself became so iconic that it has been referenced and reimagined across a wide swath of genre fiction ever since.

Xavier’s use of the Danger Room varies between repetitive drills aimed at the development of specific elements of his students’ powers—Cyclops’ precision with his eye beams, Angel’s agility in flight, Marvel Girl’s stamina and capacity with her telekinesis—and what Xavier imagines to be plausible “real world” counters to their abilities that they might face either from environmental circumstances (Iceman coping with extreme heat) or from enemies who have devised specific tactics intended to neutralize the X-Men’s powers.

In the latter case, Xavier sometimes shades into something close to pedagogical sadism, using his intimate knowledge of his students (enhanced by his own telepathy) to challenge them without much regard for their feelings. That is a consistent part of his approach to teaching at this stage of his career, and the Danger Room is only one part of that strategy. Far more dramatically, Xavier pretends to have lost his powers in order to give his team their “final exam” and follows that up by pretending to die so that he can carry out a secret project (but also to observe his students’ progress without him around).

Xavier’s established pedagogical approach depends on adolescents living full-time at his school who accept his authority (and in many cases have weak family support structures as an alternative). When he is teaching young adults with independent experience of their powers, his constructivist approach runs into numerous difficulties. His students either find his demanding exercises ridiculously artificial or his authoritarian affect insulting. Even his most loyal student, Cyclops, recognizes the bad fit between Xavier’s techniques and the “new” X-Men like Wolverine, Storm, and Banshee—a disparity that arguably is responsible for the death of one of those new pupils, Thunderbird, while leading another, Sunfire, to quickly leave the program.

To his credit, Xavier eventually recognizes the issue himself and stops trying to act as a teacher to people who are effectively already graduates. However, some of the same tensions crop up in his pedagogy with another intake of younger students, the “New Mutants”. (There’s the added complexity that his decision to accept a new class is made while he is under the influence of a malign alien parasite, but hey, comics!) By the time he is cured of that condition, it is only a short time before he leaves his post entirely for a good while, at which point Marvel’s various mutants get some perspective on other approaches to teaching via Magneto, Cable, Kitty Pryde, Wolverine, the Beast, Emma Frost, Jean Grey, Storm and Cyclops. (This is another odd thing about Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the early going: Xavier is generally the only teacher even as the number of students associated with the school grows.) Also at which point the school is sometimes closed altogether for substantial periods of time.

Assessing Xavier’s first twenty years of teaching. On the upside, he shows a fair amount of restraint in the use of his telepathy, which would be an unbearable temptation in many classroom settings. (Or he seems to; later stories have revised the record somewhat.) Xavier built up innovative teaching methods in an environment with no precedent in which the only peer that he has is his chief adversary, Magneto, whose initial approach to instruction is grossly unethical as well as ineffective. It was many years in the Marvel Universe before other superhero teams and organizations took on the work of teaching super-powered individuals, so here Xavier has to be recognized as a pioneer. Xavier’s use of constructivism, particularly the Danger Room, often seems like a very productive way to deal with the complex specificity of his students’ needs and capabilities.

On the downside, his frequent use of deception in a necessarily intimate situation seems plainly destructive in hindsight. Since his school was not accredited nor did any of his superhero peers know much about what he was doing, there was effectively no brake on Xavier’s teaching tactics in this era. After Xavier’s early teaching, none of his pupils seems psychologically healthy or entirely comfortable in their command of their powers in their independent adult lives at the time of his first staged death. Worse, Xavier’s unacknowledged conflation of his educational methods with his political project not only puts his teenaged students immediately into life-or-death situations but creates lifelong confusion for almost all of the people exposed to his teaching. That seems purposeful on Xavier’s part—e.g., he makes it hard to question his political vision without also rejecting the intimate peer relationships and experiential lessons that he helps to foster. The ethical situation at times shades uncomfortably close to cult leadership. This is particularly true because Xavier seems to have provided very limited guidance to his students about anything but their powers. Until Kitty Pryde and the New Mutants join the school, much of the rest of what the X-Men learn under Xavier’s teaching seems auto-didactic or unstructured. When they have other schoolwork, Xavier seems to be involved only in assigning it, not as an active teacher.

Grade: C+

The Revelation of Xavier (1985-2019)

Somewhat following the general global uncovering of sexual abuse and extreme corporal punishment in many schools in the real world, particularly boarding schools or other residential education, the record of Xavier’s early work as a teacher has undergone some revision in various stories.

Some of that revision by various Marvel writers is simply a change in perspective about Xavier’s canonical use of deception and his intertwining of education with ideology and the consequent deployment of his adolescent students as weapons. Under this revision, even Xavier as a character himself feels a need to draw a sharp line between the X-Men as combat-ready superheroes and various students being trained in the use of their powers but also being educated in a more normal and structured way, a line that other X-related characters have fiercely debated amongst themselves at various junctures (usually when Xavier is once again dead or absent).

However, while the revisionary investigation of his teaching has produced evidence of sexual impropriety with his students (though there was that one time he felt attraction to one of them), Xavier has used his telepathy to tamper with their memories, almost always producing negative outcomes, and in at least one case, this was to cover up his own devastatingly bad judgment in gathering a new group of students and sending them on what turned out to be a suicide mission. In another case, Xavier’s devotion to constructivism leads him to enslave a sapient alien computer in order to improve the quality of his Danger Room training.

As a result, Xavier’s role as a teacher is substantially reduced within the expanding and shifting world of Marvel’s mutants even before the “Krakoan” era of stories. In the one series of stories that highlighted Xavier’s work as the headmaster of the school, by Grant Morrison, there’s good evidence of that he understands the shortcomings of his early work and has moved to establish an educational program that is properly scaffolded and is supported by a variety of teaching styles and subject expertise. In Morrison’s stories, Xavier shows real evidence of administrative skill and smart discretionary judgment about difficult teaching situations, and of embracing a wider variety of body diversity in admitting students. All of this while under enormous pressure from, among other things, his secret unborn evil twin committing genocide against an entire country of mutants, the dangerous abuse of a new mutant-specific recreational drug within his school, an invasion from space led by the forces of his ex-lover, and an infiltration of his school by a drug-addled adversary posing as a teacher.

On the other hand, Xavier’s later practice does not show signs of much reflective self-awareness or humility about his own weaknesses as a teacher and mentor. His predilection for deception and his lack of empathy for his students and colleagues both continues to be an issue and plays at least some role in one of Xavier’s many deaths. Even as the School for Gifted Youngsters itself seems like an enduring legacy for Xavier, his own role in it diminishes. At present, the chief professional advice I think any assessment might offer is that Xavier should go into another line of work. He has shown some aptitude for helping superheroes and others deal with difficult traumas, especially caused by mind control, telepathic attack, so perhaps that is a better occupation for him.

Grade: D (with retroactive impact on his earlier evaluation)

Xavier’s Cinematic Universe (2000-2026)

Professor X in films and animated series benefits from losing most of his messy backstory but also generally from sympathetic writers who have set out to represent him as a better teacher working in a more structured pedagogical environment.

The first Fox films revised Xavier’s school in line with the later comics: the adult students are fellow instructors and the intention to separate the educational project from the deployment of superheroes is clear from the outset. The school is not just about powers, but also teaches routine subjects like history, literature and science. It also seems like a fairly normal residential school where students watch television, eat meals, and form friendships.

Xavier’s relationship to the adults is closer to a peer relationship, a sort of “first among equals”, though he spends much of the second film out of touch with the team. His relationship to his students is warmer, wiser, more empathetic, more full of feeling, all informed by Patrick Stewart’s nuanced take on the character.

In the films set at the outset of Xavier’s career as teacher and headmaster, in which he is played by McAvoy, his approach to teaching the students he has hastily gathered is much more disarmingly and forthrightly innovative, and is also more honestly caught up in his complicated friendship and subsequent rivalry with Magneto. He gives students a clearer sense of their own agency both in developing their training and in deciding where their sympathies lie in between him and Magneto. Subsequently, when Xavier is at a low ebb in terms of mental health, he continues to be frank about his state of mind with former and current students. With a couple of exceptions, the cinematic Xavier is not prone to deception or to crossing ethical boundaries with his telepathic powers. He also deserves special credit for his administrative development of a novel approach to admissions management with his invention of Cerebro. Though he seems to have neglected appropriate data security, judging from X-Men 2.

These revisions also generally have been part of Xavier’s pedagogy in several animated series. He is more recognizable as a teacher, following more conventional professional practices, even if he also struggles at times to connect to his students or conflates his political vision with his pedagogical responsibilities. He is also a bit prone to carry over his pedagogical affect into contexts where it is questionably appropriate, as when he engages in fraught negotiations with the administrative court of the alien empress that he is scheduled to marry by transporting them mentally into a grade-school classroom with himself as teacher, in the first season of X-Men ‘97.

The long-form serial messiness of ongoing comics tends to give all characters convoluted backstories and many chances to fail. When Xavier’s pedagogy is compressed and simplified in a new medium, he appears as a fairly ordinary teacher with good professional ethics who is capable of skilled adaptation to the unusual needs and emotional challenges of his gifted students.

Grade: B+ (A- if Phoenix is not involved).

Image credit: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Comic_Con_Experience_-_2014_-_Cosplay_Jean_Grey,_Professor_X_and_Cyclops.jpg