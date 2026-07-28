In doing imaginary assessments of imaginary teaching, I cannot help but notice that in speculative universes—fantasy, science-fiction, science-fantasy—the teaching is almost entirely constructivist. It consists of doing, experiencing, making. Sometimes that’s done in classrooms, in something like a lab, or in a simulator of some kind. Rarely do students in speculative fictions seem to acquire knowledge in any other way, and if they do, it’s usually auto-didactical, a side obsession of an unusual individual.

With that in mind, I can say that the teaching methods of the Jedi Order in their final decade or so of institutional existence in the Galactic Republic are genre-typical but with a few interesting distinctions.

The first is that the Jedi strongly prefer to identify and admit students to their order at a very young age. Given the teaching program they pursue, any assessment has to credit the Jedi for strong maintenance of their specific meritocratic and philosophical criteria for admission: neither money nor social status seems to be involved in the selection of students, though there do seem to be rather esoteric metrics playing a role that the Jedi insist can only be understood by another Jedi.

The more controversial dimension of early childhood instruction by the Jedi is that the educational program at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant is not a boarding school as such but instead requires transference of parental authority over students to the Jedi themselves. From limited observation, it is not clear that the so-called “younglings” receive the kind of emotional attention from instructors that many Galactic species require for the development of healthy personalities. Jedi instruction controversially insists that even at this early stage, pupils must internalize the Jedi ethic that cautions against what they call “attachment”, feelings of possessiveness or emotional dependence. The Jedi do not seem to feel that this is an ethic that pupils can voluntarily commit to at a later stage of their emotional and intellectual development but instead must practice from the outset of their entry into the Order. In addition, the instruction that young Jedi aspirants receive involves experiential exercises designed to enhance their mystical connection to the Force and development of athletic and martial prowess necessary for their future duties as a member of the Order.

The Jedi Order does maintain a considerable library of esoteric and philosophical knowledge at its Temple, and some members of the Order seem devoted to particular scholarly pursuits that call upon these archives, but it is not clear where or when these interests are cultivated in the process of Jedi education, or how Jedi develop forms of specialization.

What is clear is that the normal outcome of childhood education in the Order leads to its most distinctive educational approach, which is the formation of a dyadic pairing of a Jedi Knight and an apprentice, referred to as a padawan. Here the Jedi educational approach becomes almost entirely constructivist, as most Jedi appear to be itinerant, with teaching happening in a series of unpredictable real-world contexts.

Jedi Knights appear to receive no special training as teachers, largely deriving their own individual pedagogy from the example of their former instructors. Indeed, there are long genealogical chains of masters and former apprentices that are recognized for having a distinctive character in their shared practices within the Order. Jedi seem to credit the Force itself as well as the strongly articulated Jedi ethic for providing a guarantee of pedagogical alignment between different Jedi Knights, which is yet another point where outside observers can do little more than trust that this reassurance is well-founded given that it requires training in the Force to perceive its effects. The Jedi ethic, at least, seems well understood by all its adult members, who often reference “the Jedi way” in guiding their independent actions, as well as more specific policies of the Order on difficult issues like manumitting slaves outside the bounds of the Republic’s political authority.

Nevertheless, any non-Jedi observer cannot help but wonder if the Order’s approach to teaching invariably yields the best results. Despite claiming that only their historic adversaries think “in absolutes”, the Jedi do not seem to privilege or foreground divergent interpretations of Jedi tradition or their ethic. Jedi who question the orthodoxy of the Order’s governing council sometimes seem forced to the margins of its operations or carry on their meditations and experiments in some secrecy, which cannot help but have an impact on any padawans assigned to Jedi of a more non-conformist temperament.

Moreover, for an organization so devoted to mysticism and meditation, the Jedi seem oddly unreflective at times, unable to probe at their own shortcomings or misapprehensions. Practicing Jedi Knights must undertake potentially sensitive interventions into matters of justice, peace-keeping, negotiation, politics and cultural sensitivity and yet there seems little systematic attention to these questions within the Order’s curriculum. So a given padawan may receive practical insights into such matters in the course of their experiences with their master, but there seem few guarantees. It is entirely possible to imagine a Jedi rising through the ranks while developing little analytic or emotional insight into political matters, for example—indeed, the governing Council seems afflicted by this absence.

The one consistent element is that padawans—and younglings, for that matter—receive intensive regular instruction in the martial use of the Force. This seems a bit at odds with the Order’s emphasis on defensive combat only, given that they seem to possess a monopoly on Force training and the Republic has its own military and police for routine operations. However, the Order regards the physical and mental training required for personal combat and for combat-related uses of the Force as a general-purpose foundation for education in the ways of the Jedi, and there is considerable evidence that they are right.

Any assessor has to wonder if the elaborate dyadic approach of the Order would work as well if it was not highly institutionalized and centralized in the Temple. Could an older child or even an adult learner who happened to have been missed by screening acquire meaningful training in the Force using the Jedi method? The Jedi themselves seem opposed to such an undertaking, but what then might happen to such a person if they were in fact Force-sensitive?

One might especially wonder how a highly skilled Force-user who emotionally identified with the Jedi tradition but was not trained by them might fare if they naively sought to reproduce the Order’s pedagogy outside of its institutions or its central role in the life of the Republic. In theory, at least, the Jedi way ought to lend itself to a wise master on one end of a log and a willing apprentice on the other, able to learn from one another without the Order’s complicated scaffolding. Indeed, if the Jedi ethic derives from the Force and through experience of its use, then the ethic should spontaneously re-emerge in any such dyadic pairing. But an outsider cannot help but be skeptical about this—it seems just as likely that a skilled Force-using warrior might issue clumsily arbitrary commands to a student such as foregoing the ownership of a highly treasured object (say, a set of armor sent by a loving mentor) and the emotional connections that come with that object. Jedi instruction in any context seems more dogmatic and less based in critical thinking that it might at first appear, which might cast doubt on whether the Force itself serves as a guarantor of its consistency and alignment with core values. Perhaps it would be more consistent with the Force to simply trust in all of its pupils to let go and act on instinct, to ignore the attempt of mentors or the Order itself to control all outcomes.

Image credit: By Lucasfilm - Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40139801