Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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Henry Bachofer
Jul 6

Terrific bit of history and reflection. I particularly enjoyed the description of the Articles as "the equivalent of a spare tire". To me it increasingly seems likely that the signers of the Declaration really didn't have much of an idea of what came next assuming they attained their independence.

I'm a little uncomfortable with the notion of "civic virtue" because it is so squishy. It is likely just another way to referring to the "political culture" of a nation. I'm also wondering if the sheer size and structure of both the national economy and society and the international order—and particularly the accretion of enormous economic and political power by large private corporations is part of what has made the constitutional order of Locke, Montesquieu, etc., less than suited to the present age.

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