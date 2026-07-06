As the United States begins its 251st year as an independent state and its 237th under the same constitution, whether that latter number continues to go up or whether that constitution is about to be effectively voided is an open question.

Two and a half centuries is a long time. The United States is not in any sense a young country. That kind of time is needed to really test political philosophies, however. The mayfly imagination of some contemporary political analysis is profoundly mismatched to the temporality of political systems.

Few sovereignties in world history have been as loudly and persistently obsessed with the propositional foundations of their political system as the United States. Various iterations of political control over territory in what we today call China have generated over many centuries a body of thought about what makes for good rule and what causes systems of authority to lose their legitimacy and coherence and get overthrown. There is a deep body of thought that comes from late medieval and early modern Muslim thinkers about the struggle to sustain wise and righteous rule in the face of recurrent tyranny and failure. What is today called “the Western tradition” contains a great deal of thinking about what politics has been, often becomes, and should strive for. American constitutionalism mostly comes out of the latter and has not infrequently if immodestly seen itself as an excellent realization of Western thought about politics.

I was well into adulthood before I became intellectually aware of a tension in the political traditions that the American constitutionalists, the “Founding Fathers”, drew upon as they debated how to structure the government of their independent nation after the equivalent of a spare tire, the Articles of Confederation, quickly showed signs of wearing out. In the civics lessons I received growing up, the inspiration for the U.S. Constitution was portrayed as a more or less harmonious mash-up of Montesquieu, Locke, and a handful of other French, English and Scottish thinkers. (Writers like Beccaria never made the cut in high school textbooks of that time.) Over time, especially once I trained as a historian and began to teach, I learned not only about a wider range of intellectual and institutional precedents for the Constitution, but about a tension between “liberalism” and “republicanism” within those influences. (More recently, I’ve become deeply aware of how contested the question of whether anything in the late 18th Century ought to be called ‘liberalism’ has been.)

Broadly speaking, “republicanism” in this sense was a conversation about the sustainable design of republican government that took the Roman Republic in particular as its primary referent, but also thought about a number of other European cases in between the late 18th Century and Julius Caesar crossing the Rubicon. How might a republic designed in the late 18th Century survive the dangers and pressures that had brought down its predecessors?

The accounting of those dangers has held up over the centuries between 1789 and now. 2026 is doing an unfortunately excellent job of making clear that the fears of the designers of the American republic were right on target. Laws and institutions could only get you so far in avoiding corruption, tyranny and lawlessness. To survive, a republic would also need to cultivate civic virtue in its citizens and its elected rulers. No system could be proof against selfishness, greed, and the desire to dominate. They got that right.

However, there’s a deep proposition that the designers of the American constitution took from their influences that has been constantly hailed since ratification as a successful doctrine that other sovereignties would do well to adopt: the separation of powers. As it happens, this is an idea that most of the emerging liberal democracies of the late 19th Century were not particularly attracted to. Many of them preferred to think of the national government as having unitary sovereignty at all scales of their territories, checked by the popular will and whatever virtues resided in the culture and traditions of their nation, but not by the reservation of specific forms of political power to specific branches or levels of government.

In the post-1945 world, the United States encouraged postcolonial states to adopt constitutions on the American model, and more than a few did, but the separation of powers was rarely taken seriously even if it was there in such a constitution, even before those constitutions were variously rewritten, discarded or roundly ignored by successive dictatorships or new regimes. For states that already felt weak in a world dominated by superpowers and influenced by their former colonizers, the notion of hemming in the executive or vesting certain kinds of powers in legislatures and judiciaries seems like an unforced error. For nations that were in many cases looking at probable secessions from their first day of existence, federalism seemed like a terrible idea.

In the United States, however, we went on imagining that the continued vigor of our republic had a great deal to do with putting limits on different branches and scales of government, protecting enunciated rights from governmental power, and reserving unallocated powers to the people themselves.

It’s plain to most observers that if the separation of powers ever worked, it’s close to failing right now. Some of Trump’s supporters and admirers don’t contest that observation but instead exult in it.

There are two stories you can tell about what it means that the doctrine is close to failure. The first indemnifies the Founding Fathers from any blame by arguing that it’s the result of almost a century of American politicians and American voters ignoring the warnings bequeathed them by the republic’s designers. FDR’s New Deal shifted powers to the executive branch and tried to reduce the authority of the Supreme Court as the first breach. More pressingly, America’s global power and its maintenance of a “military-industrial complex” during the Cold War increasingly empowered the executive branch and gave the government increasing power to subvert the guarantees of the Bill of Rights. Many warned of an “imperial presidency” and hoped that post-Watergate reforms would restore an adversarial balance between competing fractions of sovereignty, but in the conventional story, those changes were only a speed bump on the way to the irreversible accumulation of power in the Presidency, which cleared the way for Trump and the end of constitutional governance. In this story, we were warned repeatedly by wise people replete with civic virtue but both pundits and politicians dismissed the auguries as “slippery slope” alarmism and embraced the proposition that in a dangerous world, the American government might not always have time to do things in the proper Schoolhouse Rock-approved fashion. Now we look back and realize we should have listened more carefully to our prophets.

The other story is one I’m inclined to tell now, because it’s emerged with such startling clarity since 2024. You could argue that the separation of powers was not a doctrine that relied on virtuous understanding of republicanism but on an awareness of the inevitability of vice, that it was as much Machiavelli as Montesquieu. (Indeed, there are scholars who have made exactly this point.) That the core proposition of the separation of powers is that people will fight like hell to maintain and thus wield any power they obtain, whether they’re given it or they seize it. Hence if you formalize an allocation of power such that the kind of power being allocated to one party differs substantively from the kind of power that another wields, they will selfishly work to maintain the substantive domain of authority that gives them specific prerogatives and entitlements.

Every power-sharing arrangement in human history has been based more or less on the same insight. This is normally why many such arrangements are unstable, because it is the same kind of power being split between contenders and they each rightly recognize that this is a zero-sum competition where all the power is up for grabs. If you refuse to take that power out of virtuous care for the body politic, it will in time be taken from you.

Whereas, the thinking has gone, if your power is vested in a particular institution, over a particular dominion, in connection to a particular toolkit, you will stay in your lane and defend it fiercely from intrusion. Even before this doctrine was given its name and associated with republican thought, it was recognizable in some non-republican premodern states and empires, often along conventional lines of judicial, fiscal, military, and administrative power being separated and associated with particular institutional practices and prerogatives.

If we are in 2026 in the United States at the brink of power no longer being separated in this way, it is because the belief of republicanism that people will perpetually defend their own forms of power turns out to be wrong. I confess I am somewhat surprised at this myself, and yet I should not be, because there are many historical examples of powerful institutions, powerful individual actors, and powerful social classes or groups surrendering their power easily or imprudently.

Sometimes that’s been about a lack of social foresight, a refusal to believe that their power could be lost, a suicidal death wish in the face of a coming crisis.

But sometimes, as in the America of 2026, it’s people simply not wanting the burden or responsibility of the powers they have and thus easily yielding them to whomever might come along to claim them. Not because there’s a crisis, and not because they’re afraid of a menacing competitor. Not even because of greed, because they are being bought off. But simply because they just can’t be bothered. It doesn’t matter if you point out to them that tomorrow they won’t have all the privileges of office, or that tomorrow the tyrant they’re helping to anoint is as likely to turn on them as anyone else. It’s just too much trouble to keep fighting for your rights or your authority.

So we have at least four Supreme Court justices who seem content to turn off the lights and end any pretense of an independent judiciary. Most of the Republicans in Congress and at least some Democrats are ready to call it quits on the idea of legislative power. Some leaders of civil society gave up those powers reserved to the people without even being pushed or threatened.

Once you see what’s happening in this way, you can’t help but notice how much of the last thirty years have been a slower and less obvious version of the same thing, and not just in federal and state governments. I see it in my own professional world, for example. It was too exhausting, in the end, to fight to retain authority over scholarly dissemination and bibliographic authority. Faculty governance disappeared both because it was taken but also because it was surrendered: all those meetings where you had to listen to all those boring assholes who kept trying to rouse everyone to fight every trespass, no matter how small.

In the end, a separation of powers that depends on an enduring desire to hold on to whatever power you have fails because of entropy, because of exhaustion. The inevitability of tyrannous lust for all the power there is, the constancy of capitalism’s death drive towards extraction, the smothering everywhere-all-at-once of managerial and bureaucratic power poking away at the defenses of people just trying to get shit done? That means that the day comes where people just give up. The Waco Kid just cannot deal with one more challenger walking in the saloon door. Go ahead, shoot us in the ass, and pass the whisky. Whatever comes next, who cares.

Image credit: By Unknown author - Peace Palace Library, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33046147