Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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Misty Bastian's avatar
Misty Bastian
Feb 12, 2025

It really is this awful, Tim. Drumpf realizes that he is going to die, so as far as he’s concerned, the world dies with him. It’s the family destroyer syndrome writ large. The muskrat wants to blow things up because…why not? And note how he keeps bringing his sons to the party, too. They are extensions of him but otherwise, he is incapable of caring much about anything anymore. So that’s also a virulent form of family destruction. Nobody asks the sacrifice if they want to go along into the tomb. They just make them drink something to put them to sleep or knock them in the head. So long as Daddy gets his way, it’s all peace from here on out.

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AI8706's avatar
AI8706
Feb 13, 2025

Two things. First, I think the disconnect between markets and the economy exists in the short term, but not really in the long term. Yes, there are assets priced at fantasy levels disconnected from any reality. But that’s always been the case, for as long as the notion of investment assets has existed. It was the case for Dutch tulips and stock in the South Sea Company and real estate (a number of times) and anything with “.com” in its name and a bunch of other stuff. Today it’s crypto and stock in failing video game retailers and movie theater chains. But by and large, in the long run, companies that create huge wealth for their founders actually do stuff that’s new.

Second, and unrelatedly, I don’t think the techlash has anything to do with money. My sense is this generation of tech billionaires are angry that they’ve lost control of their employees— rank and file employees at these companies largely are pretty standard issue liberals who believe in things like diversity, good governance, etc. But the founders aren’t that. They’re true believers in their own genius who want the world to bend over backward to kiss their asses, and also don’t like that their employees have been empowered to tell them that they can’t call people “ret@rds” or “f@ggots” anymore.

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