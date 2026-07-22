Reading yet another cycle of malformed debates about a literary adaptation, I find myself wondering if we are ever to be free from the worst formulations of such arguments.

A written text is, and ought to be, tethered to its earliest publication. And beyond that, to the history of its making: its inspirations, its relations to older works, its emplacement in the history of writing, printing and reading. And the chain of its transmission to the present should matter too. How is it we have this text now to adapt? Works we take to be classics often were not always so, works formerly acclaimed as classics have nearly vanished from literate experience.

Knowing all of that almost always shows us that a work that we want to adapt today, or use as inspiration for new literature, always will be and must be indexed against our own moment. We are not people of 1800 CE, 400 CE, 4000 BCE. Historians and literary critics may help us understand those people, their moment, their texts, but we are who we are. For us to value a work now, we have to do the work to make it speak to us without breaking that tether to its past.

Some arguments against adaptation come from people for whom the content of a text has nothing to do with its meaning to them. There are scriptural traditions in some religions where the scripture is itself what has sacred value, not what it says, in a way that verges on idolatry. That is not limited to religious faith. More than a few American conservatives idolize the work of the generation of the American Revolution without having any interest in what it actually says, in the dynamism and discord of their writing to, against and despite one another. There are also bad faith readers of venerated texts who show little real love for or interest in a text that they will sporadically cite.

All of this is in evidence around the inevitable culture war debates about Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. There are those who complain of the alleged contemporaneity of Nolan’s approach who have not actually read any translation of the poem and have little to no knowledge of the time and place in which it originally came to be. And there are those who have a passing knowledge, a selective knowledge, a ChatGPT knowledge, who nevertheless complain about the adaptation against some element of the original they clutch to and obsess over.

And yet, there are certainly elements in Nolan’s film that are unmistakeably of our time, starting of course with the medium of the adaptation itself. I understand how and why those moves are debatable, though even there I often think that the least interesting thing to talk about with any adaptation is its fidelity to an original.

Emily Wilson, for example, is certainly right that the Odysseus of the epic does not have the kind of psychological interiority the character possesses in the film, and especially is not struggling with the trauma of war in ways that seem intensely contemporary. I’m less concerned by whether this is unfaithful to the epic and more of a mind that it’s become something of a thematic cliche, that we almost require the survivors of violence and war in our stories to exhibit an archetypical representation of trauma. Protagonists or other characters who transit through war with indifference, with stoicism, with excitement, or who catalyze their experience into revelation, into furious empowerment, have subsided in our fictions and our films even though there are many modern texts that would make both real experiences and imagined fictions of that kind available to us, such as Ernst Junger’s World War I memoir Storm of Steel or Johanna Bourke’s An Intimate History of Killing.

There’s a perfectly good reason we don’t reach for those characterizations, those interiorities, those thematics, in much of our current culture, which is that we (largely correctly) associate them with glorification of war, with propaganda, and with being idiosyncratic, e.g., with experiences of war that are unusual, perverse or grotesque. Certainly that is why some far-right ideologues attach themselves to their idolatrous misunderstanding of The Iliad and The Odyssey as glorifying war and soldiers. It is the puerile essence of the current American Secretary of War’s speechifying to his forces. Even people that embrace war as a useful instrument largely see it as a serious and dangerous undertaking. Certainly the epics do.

Which where I think there is an interesting theme in Nolan’s adaptation that is very consciously tethered to the world in which the epics were composed, in the aftermath of the Bronze Age collapse. Nolan not only invokes that collapse but offers a smart twist: his Odysseus sees himself as the cause of the apocalypse that he and his Greek compatriots suffer from in their return, that has afflicted his kingdom, his wife and his son for all the long years of his journey.

The film repeatedly cites Zeus’ law, xenia, which demanded that hosts respect and welcome the stranger, and that the stranger in turn respect the hospitality of his hosts. This was a common idea in Mediterranean and Near Eastern antiquity, appearing equally prominently in other ancient texts like the Old Testament. In Nolan’s compression of the epic, Odysseus’ halting recovery of his memories to Calypso first suggests that the Greek attack on Troy was motivated by Agamemnon’s ambition to destroy Troy’s favored position within the Bronze Age’s trading networks—already a transgression against xenia if so—but then forcefully slams the point home by the end in saying that Odysseus believes that it is his deceptive offering of the Trojan Horse that decisively broke the sustaining civilizational power of xenia. The feared “Sea Peoples”, whose rumored invasion hangs over the Greek kingdoms after the sacking of Troy, turn out to be the Greeks themselves. In turning to Odysseus’ treachery to win a war they would otherwise lose, they destroyed their own world.

Theodore Nash’s excellent essay “Apocalypse Troy” points out that this move in Nolan’s film has some real grounding in the original epic and in the history of its initial composition and its understanding by later classical Greek readers and writers. It is also not an entirely new reading: Dante’s particular placement of Odysseus in The Inferno is based on a somewhat related view of Odysseus as prideful in his deceit, as a sinister manipulator. This is a more interesting idea about how to understand Odysseus’ interior turmoil. Not as conventional trauma from watching ten years of violence and then engineering the violent sack of a great city, but as a result of his very modern determination to be his own man and make his own choices, and thus to shoulder responsibility for his individual decision to destroy xenia, to destroy the Bronze Age world. Here his butchery of the suitors back in Ithaca is not vengeance for what they’ve done to Penelope, it is the final end to xenia. The suitors broke it, and he destroys its last shreds. Life may go on in the dark ages to come, but until some sustaining ethic again rules over wealth, war, and power, it won’t be a “civilization”.

The American far right has spent months expressing a preemptive hatred for the “wokeism” they perceived in Nolan’s adaptation. And they are in fact correct: the film is stringing its bow to shoot The Odyssey straight at them. That is not in its casting. I actually think the only actors whose performances stand out in it are Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and John Leguizamo, and only Leguizamo’s performance is truly exceptional.

But the theme, that a civilization can be brought down by breaking its most fundamental laws, its constraints, its tacit understandings? That the sinews that make a world, a time, a place work, are fragile? I suppose Nolan could be innocent of the contemporary application of that idea but he is too smart by far for that to be the case. This version of The Odyssey is not in the cliched sense antiwar, not mostly. It is against the blasphemous breaking of moral and ethical obligations by people who scarcely understand what it is that they are doing. The film’s Odysseus does not understand what it is that he has done until he sees the defilement of Athena’s temple, the defilement of Athena herself, the rageful destruction of Troy. It is only then that he understands it was never about Helen, never about righteousness, and that Odysseus did what he did because he was sick of being on the beach, because he wanted to go home, and because he was proud of his cleverness. It is only in the quiet lassitude of his life with Calypso that he faces it: he cannot truly go home because he destroyed it himself.

This version of The Odyssey is for us. I’m not the only writer to think so: Thom Hartman made the same point two days ago in his Substack.

It is not as if the Bronze Age world governed by xenia was utopia. That is not true in the epics nor is it true in the history as we know it. It was a world ruled by warriors who clung on for dear life to their tenuous power, who enslaved victims and made women into property. But the evidence we have suggests that what followed the fall of those trading networks and that world, whatever really was the cause, was a worse time to live for everyone from the Black Sea to North Africa.

We live in a moment where the Pax Americana is broken forever. The Washington Consensus is in ruins. And yet, should we mourn? Mark Carney’s brilliant speech at Davos in January 2026 was hailed in part because it confesses with unusual clarity what many of us have known all along. The Pax Americana can only be called a peace because it prevented a nuclear war. In much of the world, it meant proxy wars, it meant cheap weaponry and corrupt bribery that kept dictators and warlords in power, it meant periodic eruptions of the armed might of the superpowers into other nations and bombs raining down on the heads of innocents. Liberals who professed the alignment of the post-1945 order with the ideals of liberalism always found a way to excuse, license and forgive when it was their wars, their torture, their police, their policies, their surveillance, that violated those ideals. The Washington Consensus was the fatuously self-affirming commitment of a small subset of elites to carry out policy experiments on unconsenting subjects. A handful of powerful sovereigns granted themselves numerous exceptions to the principles they declaimed, while a host of others charged rents for access to their territories, indebted generations, and banked the extracted wealth beyond their boundaries, beyond the reach of laws and accountabilities.

And yet. And yet.

Treaties were in some sense respected. Tariffs had to be justified and have purpose. Alliances carried some kind of obligation. There were important ought to bes: people should have rights, government officials ought not to benefit financially from decisions they controlled, governments should listen to and be beholden to all their citizens, elections should be fair.

Honor existed—and conservatives, as they used to be, thought themselves more beholden to it and defined by it than their political opponents.

Those are the laws now being broken, the ought-to-bes that are being defiled, the responsibilities that are being mocked.

The point about xenia is that it is not just etiquette: it is ethic. It is a way to live, and thus the way to life. It would not have to be articulated as a law in the texts and codes of antiquity if it were natural, if it were never violated. Which means in turn that no violation of it is expected or preemptively excused. But the law, and thus the ethic, are exhausted when the enormity of their violation reaches a certain scale, and when the violators thoroughly mock and scorn the entire idea of the ethic they wholly disregard, believing that there will be no consequences.

No matter what adaptation of The Odyssey we might think of, the suitors in Ithaca are never anything more than villainous scum whom we long to see scourged.

Our darkened palaces, in this world whose laws and principles are now shattered, are full of suitors gorging themselves on the wealth of their nations. And it feels some days as if it is only a matter of time until they take whatever little is left for themselves, leaving us all—even themselves—to look bleakly ahead into a dark age that we might have sailed around.

Image credit: By Zunkir - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=152028761