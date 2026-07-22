Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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Misty Bastian
Jul 22

I’m about to go and see the film, Tim, so I don’t want to comment yet. I take your point about xenia, though, and I’ll give it a thought while I’m looking for the other shoes that Nolan will drop in this retelling. (Having read several feminist classicists on the movie already, I’m pretty sure of what I’m going to find. All I had to hear was that PENELOPE ordered the execution of the maids, and I knew what was going to be what. For those who haven’t read the epic: Nope. Didn’t happen. Take a long look at Telamachus and Odysseus before you go pointing a finger at Penelope for that one.) Admittedly, I taught the epic for years and years when I was still a professor, and I have a particular take on it that is my own and that re-centers Athena as war goddess to the poem. I don’t expect that, but…I am on the lookout for Odysseus in all of Emily Wilson’s “complications.” I’m not sure Matt Damon is up to the job. Perhaps we will chat about this in some other venue, Tim. But for now, ok, Bronze Age collapse Odyssey, here we come.

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