How does fascism love the nation it claims as its own?

The answer is simply that it doesn’t love. Not its home, nor its people. Any more than an abusive husband loves the wife he hits and hates.

The abuser only loves his power over what he claims as a possession. He loves nothing in or about his targets, only that they are available for hurting. That, the abuser says, is what love really is. If you love someone, you’ll let them hurt you. That is how they show their devotion.

Fascists, abusers, cannot abide the kind of love that requires intimate honesty, an equally distributed awareness of the truths within all people who care for one another, a mutually compassionate audit of weaknesses and strengths, failures and successes, needs and wants.

Fascists cannot abide the truth of history. What they want from history is something to show to their victims, a proof that they deserve to be beaten and a proof that the abuser is gloriously entitled to deliver a beating.

That is not what history is. That is nowhere to be found in archives and annals, in memories and artifacts, in stories and traces.

So this is simple: what is in the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C. is not a series of exhibits meant to make the United States look bad, to stoke up loathing for America. It is a series of exhibits meant to show what America has been. Good, bad, and neither, largely the latter. What America is came from what America was, and from what the world was. To understand—and love—what we are means an honest accounting with the fullness of that history.

Love for one’s country requires that truthful knowledge, that adult understanding. Even embracing what you deem good means thinking about all of it. How could you possibly idolize the Founding Fathers without grasping that they disagreed intensely with one another, that they each of them alive with contradictions, that they were important not only of themselves, but in relationship to everyone else living in late 18th Century North America: slaves, freemen, Native Americans, women, farmers, craftsmen, British loyalists, smugglers?

It diminishes no one to know more, to know as much as can be known. You don’t love your country if you insist on ignoring or suppressing an understanding of issues that intensely preoccupied the people of your country for decades on end. How could you claim to know anything about American history if you insist that slavery should be a minor side issue stuck in no more than a little out of the way room in a national museum of history? If you insist that the Founding Fathers be reduced to saintly caricatures? If you want to hear only about the stories you deem heroic or uplifting?

That’s just wanting your victim to love being abused.

To love and honor your country, to love it as a human place in our human moment, you have to have respect for its historical truth, to look at it unsparingly for what it is and has been. That’s the adult way to love. That’s the kind of love that our museums and classrooms and books have striven to achieve, and what our abusers now want to tear down so they can get on with beating us all into submission. They want a Great Unknowing, an obliteration of generations of study and education.

This is why university presidents and museum directors and boards of trustees and everyone who loves as an adult should simply cannot give way or strike deals or meekly censor. This is not a momentary interruption. The leadership of the Smithsonian and especially the National Museum of American History is fighting for the truth that makes real patriotism possible. They deserve to have every local historical society, every small museum’s leadership, every professional association, every university and college, every documentarian, every writer of historical fiction, every journalist, standing solidly and unreservedly behind them.