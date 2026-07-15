Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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Henry Bachofer
Jul 15

Fantastic essay! The phase "the [substitute prime minister/president name] government" makes any sense is in a parliamentary system. In the U.S. context it makes no sense at all. The phrase "the X administration" makes somewhat more sense — subject to all of the reservations and qualifications you go in to.

As a person who appreciated the aesthetics of, and photographs, discarded junk, I really enjoyed the illustration.

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AI8706
Jul 15

Is that right though? In a way, we may have more of a direct line into what Trump thinks than any other President. Only because a big chunk of his public communication comes in the form of middle of the night social media posts, complete with random capitalizations, erratic punctuation, and grammar reminiscent of a drunken teenager. I suppose there could be some 23 year old aide with a direct line to Trump sending those missives, but... I doubt it. That's all distinct from those in the administration trying to implement something resembling a policy agenda. The executive orders, yes, appear to come from Stephen Miller. But it's the very lack of a tightly coordinated policy process that gives us pretty significant into Trump-- that he's not a strategic genius thinking through a way from point A to point Z by cosplaying as an angry populist; rather, his social media tells us that the man is what he appears to be, and his worldview is more or less the semi-random synaptic firings of an idiot racist uncle.

Ironically, the one we don't know a huge amount about in that regard is Biden. There's no doubt there was significant decline in his term. But we don't know if he was a typical older person who has much less energy, gets forgetful occasionally, but is generally mostly there, or if he was actually just incapable of the high-level processing needed to make decisions. Nor do we know which of his administration's priorities were deeply held by Biden himself, and which were kind of pushed by younger and more energetic staffers. And that was, until Trump, the rule rather than the exception.

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