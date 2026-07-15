Even when a head of state is in good cognitive health, reads all of their briefing materials dutifully, presides thoughtfully over meetings and is ultimately decisively responsible for all major actions of their government, using their proper name as synonymous with their government and nation, as if the head of state is the single author of all actions and decisions, is and always has been a fiction. That is true even if we are talking about very small governments like the mayoralty of a town of a thousand people. To say “The Smith government has decided to change policy on how big the lettering can be on shop signs” in a local paper will inevitably be a narrative compression of a longer and more complicated process and it also attributes clear agency to the individual who is designated as having final authority even if the journalist is uncertain whether that was actually how it happened. What is defended as a necessary shorthand quickly congeals into a fact whether or not it has any known empirical validity.

When the government in question is very large and the designated head of government is visibly erratic, impulsive, and indifferent to established facts, what might be a sin of omission in other contexts becomes a more active form of misrepresentation.

Halfway into Donald Trump’s second term, the wider public still has little specific factual information about how exactly Donald Trump comes to express his views on social media. We don’t really know if he is dictating to an assistant or writing it himself, if he speaks to anyone else while composing his messages, or what exactly he has just read or heard prior to publishing his messages. So even in the instance where common conventions should allow us to say, “That is exactly what he thinks, it is exactly what he has ordered, it is a precise communication of a decision that is directly attributable to one man who has the authority to make that decision”, we can’t be sure.

Indeed, any scholar of American history who has studied presidential communications knows that most of them are carefully scripted and planned, even those that might seem spontaneous. Press conferences are practiced in advance, Cabinet meetings are pre-gamed even if they’re not at all open to the press or the public.

Trump’s executive orders, according to many reports, have largely been written by Stephen Miller and shared only with a tight subset of confidantes who can help avoid legal errors that might quickly invalidate the order even with an otherwise compliant Supreme Court. Trump’s eruptions in semi-public meetings are not planned, exactly, but plainly many of his staff have learned to anticipate and encode the content of those interventions into a wider range of communications and initiatives. What Trump’s government does in other directions is plainly under the almost autonomous authority of quiet background actors like Russell Vought at the OMB.

And what is plain about all of what “Trump” does is that it does not necessarily have consistent intent or is shaped by anything resembling a plan. When the American media says “Trump decided this” or “Trump thinks that”, the phrasing confers a coherence that in many cases does not exist. It is not a shorthand, it is a lie. The language is often at odds with the empirical reality. In the case of the sprawling proto-fascism of the current revolutionary regime in power in Washington, conferring that kind of planful intentionality via shorthand language on much of what is happening is not just a kind of gentle simplification, it is aiding that regime by papering over its impulsivity and its violently radical ambitions to decompose all existing governmental norms. The regime is a junkyard assembly of miscellaneous spare parts that is often being described as if it were a fully composed machine, doing what such machines normally do.

Let me step away for a moment from the example of “Trump” to show how this kind of misrepresentation suffuses a great deal of political science and political history as well. This is not just a journalistic problem. And it is not always a serious problem. Sometimes a shorthand really is fine, that the author of an analysis or a descriptive narrative actually has enough evidence or knowledge about the details of political processes that they know what they are compressing out when they say, “The Smith government decided…”

By way of illustration, let me talk once again about an example that I raise a fair amount in this newsletter and in other writing: the British imperial official Frederick Lugard.

Lugard is primarily known as the author of the 1922 book The Dual Mandate in British Tropical Africa, published after he concluded his time as Governor-General of the British administration of Nigeria. The book—and thus Lugard himself—is primarily known for its cohesive representation of British imperial administration in Africa.

It teaches well in courses on African or imperial history, both for the comprehensiveness of its attention to the details of administrative design and practice and for the intensity of the ideological contradictions that rocket through the last major chapter of the book as Lugard attempts to defend British imperialism in Africa against various critics.

Historians and political scientists writing about the colonial era and about its postcolonial aftermath often treat Lugard’s book as if it were a handbook that synthesized existing imperial practice and instructed future generations of British officials on the procedural norms of what is now called “indirect rule”. Most notably, Mahmood Mamdani’s canonical book Citizen and Subject uses Lugard as evidence of the coherent plan of British imperialism to use Africa to sharpen and perfect its capacity for domination as first developed in South Asia. Mamdani pulls out the key features of indirect rule and sees in them a highly intentional and composed formal design that he argues was not just British but also found in French, Portugues, Belgian and South African systems for ruling African subjects, a design that iterated into postcolonial states and preserved Western power there after decolonization.

The problem is that The Dual Mandate, and more generally Lugard himself, was largely composed of humbuggery. It took me decades of teaching and reading to fully put together the messy reality to my own satisfaction.

In various writings, Lugard himself and his pliant hagiographer, Margery Perham, constructed a life story of his involvement with Africa and empire that portrayed him as a dutiful servant of British imperial stewardship and a statesman from his first arrival in East Africa in 1888. Lugard came essentially as a mercenary pursuing money and status, operating essentially as a violent entrepreneur looking for chances to leverage existing conflicts within East Africa during the “Scramble for Africa” into a situation where he might be able to drag the United Kingdom into staking an imperial claim. He ultimately was successful in doing so by leading a company of similarly ambitious Englishmen and others into the midst of a civil war in the kingdom of Buganda, at which point Lugard briefly was acknowledged officially as Military Administrator in a larger most-implied territory that became Uganda. He leveraged that experience into an appointment with the Royal Niger Company, a chartered company that called back to mercantilism and a few similar gigs elsewhere on the continent.

As the disorder of the “Scramble” settled and the European participants in the 1885 Berlin Conference started to try and create actual administrations in the territories they’d claimed on a map in Berlin, men like Lugard were well-positioned to claim the initial appointments to head those administrations. Here Mamdani is right that South Asia was the model, but I think less in the sense of a coherent actor (imperial Europe) trying to consciously maximize its capacity for domination while minimizing its liabilities. More, I think men like Lugard were consciously trying to reproduce what they understood to be the previous century’s history of the British Raj in India, about how men who made fortunes through violent mercantile piracy then became respectable gentry through service to a bureaucratic administration that reported back to the national government in London.

In Lugard’s case, that ambition was largely realized. He went from Northern Nigeria to Hong Kong and then back to a Nigerian colonial administration that had merged north and south. He married up, was given honors, and eventually elevated to the nobility.

The humbuggery was not just in the way that his respectability rewrote the history of his involvement with Africa to be consistently high-minded, a Flashman erasing his scoundrel deeds. It is how in the pages of The Dual Mandate, Lugard claims credit for himself and a handful of peers for devising administrative systems that began in chaotic improvisation and whose systematization was inconsistent, contradictory and largely had little to do with Lugard. If “indirect rule” had in any sense congealed in its surface-level logics and practices by 1922, Lugard deserved very little of the credit, something that a number of his underlings in Nigeria bitterly noted then and later on. Moreover, Lugard’s fatuously self-satisfied account of his own activities and most particularly of his interactions with Africans under British authority simply erased the knowing critique of his administration by literate Africans in southern Nigeria and a good deal else about his actual work (or lack thereof).

The point here is attributions of the design of indirect rule administrations to Lugard are not just a mask of Lugard’s own history, but they have conferred on those administrations more coherency, consistency and instrumental intent than they actually had before and after Lugard’s book was published. How the administrative sausage got made, and why there was even formal European empire in Africa in the first place, becomes in some shorthand narrations something that it simply wasn’t.

I understand that insisting on the particularity of such processes, on recounting the details, is commonly seen as a reason why scholarly historians and anthropologists are sometimes regarded as unreadable by wider publics and as impractical obscurantists by social scientists eager to influence policy or journalists trying to provide a clear account of what just happened. But this not only leads some policies and some stories to omit complexities that then wreak havoc in the real world, it empowers regimes that are desperately improvising in situations of tenuous authority by granting them the illusion of composed intent and unified action.

If the American press care at all about the truth of their reporting, they should stop conferring that kind of gift on the federal appointees and White House officials who came to power in 2024 in many of their current activities. For example, “America” as a composite entity is not pursuing a war in Iran with coherent national aims in mind, let alone “Trump” either as an individual or as a designation of military and civilian leaders associated with this government.

This shift in narration may be more important by the end of this week, or at least in the near-term future, if the rumors are true that members of the Trump Administration are planning to implement strong restrictions on the November 2026 elections through an executive order or other instrument of executive power, claiming a national emergency due to the possibility of Chinese interference with the elections.

If anything of this kind comes to pass, the press has got to learn not to normalize it as a coherent plan reflecting a unified will that is based in the situational particulars cited as part of the executive action. As with many things the federal government has done since January 2025, the alleged precursors of actions, the alleged basis for policies, are post-facto improvisations, transparent lies, or eruptive obsessions spewing from an elderly man’s disturbed mind into a malformed public sphere. The desire to interfere with November’s elections has nothing to do with fictions about 2020 or fears of foreign meddling. It might be one of the few things that the messy, contradictory and autocratic underbrush of this government is similarly motivated to act upon, which is the fearful prospect of any loss of political power, given their wide exposure to legal and financial consequences if that should come to pass. But if “Trump” as a construct agrees that free and fair elections must not be allowed, it does so as an emergent convergence from many directions all at once, including the distributed social base of its support.

Why we need to resist stories that confer both sense and sensibility on “Trump” in many cases is because those stories also deceive us about the tentativeness of what they are doing, about the vulnerabilities they are masking, about how desperate many of them are to seem to have a plan and a purpose that confers normality on them while masking the bloated and grotesque abnormality of what many of them are doing and wanting to do.

So not only do we need to read less about “Trump” as a coherent actor because that account is factually untrue, but also because it is—accidentally or otherwise—masking how contingent and fragile this moment actually is.

Image credit: Photo by Karthik Srinivas on Unsplash