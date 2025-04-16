Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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AI8706's avatar
AI8706
Apr 16, 2025

I think I agree with the outcome here, but not necessarily the framing. Whether China or the US are “coherent actors” somewhat misses the point. Any stylized model makes plenty of simplifying assumptions that are often individually incorrect. The question is how accurate the model is in the aggregate in predicting behavior. There are plenty of ways, for instance, in which people act economically irrationally, but stylized models nevertheless have significant explanatory power on the whole.

Here, the issue is that think Mearsheimer’s model breaks down as a framework for explaining behavior. Both in the sense that how Russia’s leaders and citizens conceive of themselves and their country matters, and in the sense that Mearsheimer falls into the common trap you pinpoint (also common among American leftists) of viewing the US as the only global actor with agency, and everyone else as an NPC whose behavior is determined by the actions of the US.

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nsakun's avatar
nsakun
Apr 19, 2025

i have nothing quite so sophisticated as i see written here. but what i miss in mearsheimer is any sense of ethical behavior as a category that plays a role or should play a role (please excuse by clumsy writing and thinking). but i think a hegemon or any nation is judged by its ethics not just by its power. l was a small child (displaced person) in germany after ww2 and i still remember how dp's loved americans. one time supposedly eisenhower was supposed to be driving through. everybody was so thrilled. that is at least how i remember it from my understanding as a child. the specialness of americans. their goodness (at least supposed) their generosity (actual). what putin and his russia are known for is the gulags and murdering of journalists, not to mention the destruction of ukraine these days.

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