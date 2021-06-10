What do I get with Eight by Seven?

This newsletter started as seven columns every eight days. I’m a long-time blogger who is also a professor of history at Swarthmore College, and this newsletter is a continuation of my blogging practice. (The name also happens to be how old I was in 2021 when this started, so I marked this transition into a new platform that way.) I wanted to be sure that subscribers got value, but I think that was a bit too much content for both me and for the readers. So there’s less content, but the newsletter still represents an approach rather like a journal of my life and thoughts as I live them, day-by-day.

Sometimes—not always—I will be on this schedule.

Monday: Gastrodome (Cooking, whether with cookbooks or otherwise)

Tuesday: All sorts of things on my mind.

Wednesday: The News

Thursday: Academia

Friday: Occasional posts on miscellaneous topics. Sometimes this carries over to the weekend.

Want to find out what I cooked recently? Read over my shoulder in the latest book I’m working through? See me puzzle through an old comic-book or engage the latest in academic controversies? Get my take on the news, at a distance from the news cycle?

Subscribe and you’ll get it all.

Subscribers get all the material and access to the comments. I try to keep a lot of the content public, but there will be subscriber-only columns, perhaps with more frequency in the future, particularly some of my writing about the news. You’ll be helping me to sustain and extend the range of the material I provide here. If you were a long-time reader of Easily Distracted, it’s a way to keep reading what I offered there with some new twists.

Why not just continue Easily Distracted?

When I first started Easily Distracted, it was easy to write as I pleased, when I pleased, about whatever I felt like writing about. Blogs were new and few. As with every other transition in online culture, a lot of the baggage and difficulties of previous platforms from bulletin boards, pay services like GEnie, Usenet, LiveJournal and so on were briefly sloughed off and new conversations opened up. Early blogging was mostly unmonetized, which seemed like a positive feature until online writing began to seriously undercut the willingness of audiences to pay for news, analysis and commentary in existing or possible publications, online or in print.

The title of Easily Distracted was always as much a confession as a description, and I’ve arrived at a point where I need to make structure for myself and stick to a schedule rather than compose my online and long-form writing on impulse.

It’s more than that, however. Writing on impulse in 2003, you could still have original or otherwise unexpressed thoughts on the events of the moment. In 2026, social media is crammed with participants who are operating on platforms that funnel their thoughts into echo chambers and battlegrounds while their data is harvested. It’s a much more frightening space for any active online writer, while at the same time social media feels more indispensable than ever to being part of public culture, being connected to friends and allies. I’m still trying to be spontaneous, and I’m still trying to be me. That will have to be good enough.