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Academia: Real Associations In A Fake World?
Thursday's Child Has Far To Go
Jul 30
•
Timothy Burke
17
The News: Table Stakes
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
Jul 29
•
Timothy Burke
18
1
In the Imagined Classroom: The Jedi Order
Teaching Fictions #3
Jul 28
•
Timothy Burke
17
Gastrodome: M Is For Mushroom
Monday's Child Is Fair of Face
Jul 27
•
Timothy Burke
13
6
Git Gud
Friday's Child Knew This Was Coming
Jul 24
•
Timothy Burke
23
3
Academia: Who Is Indigenous?
Why Universals Are Part Of The Problem
Jul 23
•
Timothy Burke
96
1
6
The News: Bronze Age Invert
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
Jul 22
•
Timothy Burke
24
7
5
Gastrodome: L Is For Levain
Monday's Child Has Little Fragments of Dough Stuck On His Fingers
Jul 20
•
Timothy Burke
16
The News: The Lie of Coherence
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
Jul 15
•
Timothy Burke
16
12
In The Imagined Classroom: Hogwarts
Teaching Fictions #2
Jul 14
•
Timothy Burke
19
2
1
Academia: The Evolving Case For Reading
Thursday's Child Has Far to Go
Jul 9
•
Timothy Burke
32
13
5
The News: Love The One You're With
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
Jul 8
•
Timothy Burke
20
3
© 2026 Timothy Burke
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