Eight by Seven

Eight by Seven

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Academia: Real Associations In A Fake World?
Thursday's Child Has Far To Go
  Timothy Burke
The News: Table Stakes
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
  Timothy Burke
In the Imagined Classroom: The Jedi Order
Teaching Fictions #3
  Timothy Burke
Gastrodome: M Is For Mushroom
Monday's Child Is Fair of Face
  Timothy Burke
Git Gud
Friday's Child Knew This Was Coming
  Timothy Burke
Academia: Who Is Indigenous?
Why Universals Are Part Of The Problem
  Timothy Burke
The News: Bronze Age Invert
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
  Timothy Burke
Gastrodome: L Is For Levain
Monday's Child Has Little Fragments of Dough Stuck On His Fingers
  Timothy Burke
The News: The Lie of Coherence
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
  Timothy Burke
In The Imagined Classroom: Hogwarts
Teaching Fictions #2
  Timothy Burke
Academia: The Evolving Case For Reading
Thursday's Child Has Far to Go
  Timothy Burke
The News: Love The One You're With
Wednesday's Child Is Full of Woe
  Timothy Burke
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